Consumers advised to do complete inspections during vehicle purchases, amid growing complaints- CCAC

Last Updated on Tuesday, 28 February 2023, 17:17 by Denis Chabrol

The continuous and increasing valid complaints from consumers engaged in the purchase of vehicles have prompted the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC) to alert consumers to have vehicles they intend to purchase thoroughly checked by a mechanic of their choice before signing off on the final agreement of purchase.

Already for 2023, the CCAC said it has received 27 complaints related to the purchase of vehicles amounting to the value of $ 61,534,709. This reflects a 108% increase compared to the corresponding period last year.

The Commission says it recommends the vehicles are checked for all aspects of their engine function, air conditioning, and electrical systems, along with the exterior and interior condition.

A vehicle inspection checklist can be obtained via the CCAC’s website at ccac.gov.gy

Consumers are also advised to read, fully understand, and agree to the terms and conditions under contracts and warranties before signing off on the purchase.

CCAC advises consumers who have recently purchased vehicles, are experiencing issues, and are still within the warranty period to file a complaint with the Commission via its website.

Persons intending to purchase vehicles at auto dealers can also call the Commission to enquire about any valid complaints we may have on file for the dealer.