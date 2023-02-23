GDF announces the promotion of 71 officers

Last Updated on Thursday, 23 February 2023, 3:13 by Denis Chabrol
GDF Release
In accordance with Part III Section 16 of the Defence Act 15:01 of 1977, Chief of Staff (ag) Brigadier Godfrey Bess has announced that His Excellency the President and Commander-in-Chief, Dr Irfaan Ali, has approved the promotions of 71 Officers.
Heading the list of promoted Officers is Substantive Commander Vernon Burnette who has been promoted to the rank of Substantive Captain Coast Guard.
Below are the list of the other promoted Officers.
TO SUBSTANTIVE COLONELSubstantive Lieutenant Colonel Lorraine Foster
Substantive Lieutenant Colonel Michael Shahoud
Substantive Lieutenant Colonel Sheldon Howell
TO SUBSTANTIVE LIEUTENANT COLONEL
Maj Ramnauth Parsram
Maj Hubbard Rodney
Maj Loring Benons
Maj Christine Bradford-Porter
Maj Harold Fraser
Maj Natoya Lewis-Frank
Maj Dominic Shepherd
TO SUBSTANTIVE MAJOR
Capt Sherwin Scipio
Capt Cedric Fraser
Capt Rickford Warden
Capt Quamina Elcock
Capt Avinash Deonarine
Capt Renea Peters
Capt Rono Joseph
Capt Wyette Nestor
Capt Ryan Briglall
Capt Andre Mc Farlene
TO SUBSTANTIVE CAPTAIN
Lt Brian Christopher
Lt Simon Gordon
Lt Keyon Blair
Lt Stephion Gordon
Lt Rawl Lord
Lt Jermis Batson
Lt Quason Mc Andrew
Lt Jermey Basdeo
Lt Daniel Phillips
Lt Dwight Bonus
Lt Althea Rodney
Lt Jermine Nedd
Lt Richard Asregadoo
Lt Corenna VanLewin
Lt Lewins Langellier
Lt Shaquone Prince
Lt Joel Amsterdam
Lt Kevin Sultan
TO SUBSTANTIVE LIEUTENANT
2Lt Randy Wade
2Lt Terronde Benn
2Lt Rockael Reddy
2Lt Timothy Adams
2Lt Dowayne Tobin
2Lt Shaquille Dalton
2Lt Jevon Young
2Lt Orwin Austin
2Lt Nigel Grenville
2Lt Roger King
2Lt Akini Mars
2Lt Jubal West
2Lt Mohammed Khan
COAST GUARD
TO SUBSTANTIVE CAPTAIN
Cdr Vernon Burnett
TO SUBSTANTIVE COMMANDER
Lt Cdr David Shamsudeen
TO SUBSTANTIVE LIEUTENANT COMMANDER
Lt (CG) Shennel Europe
Lt (CG) Roul Williams
Lt (CG) Quincy Agard
Lt (CG) Luther Singh
TO SUBSTANTIVE LIEUTENANT (CG)
Sub Lt Rodwin Paul
Sub Lt Worren Mars
TO SUBSTANTIVE SUB-LIEUTENANT (CG)
Midshipman Mahwana Abrams
GUYANA DEFENCE FORCE RESERVE (GUYANA NATIONAL RESERVE)
TO SUBSTANTIVE LIEUTENANT COLONEL
Maj Valmiki Singh
Maj Althea Stuart
Maj Lancelot Khan
Maj Marlon Daniels
TO SUBSTANTIVE MAJOR
Capt Sheldon Williams
Capt Lloyd Stanton
Capt Dwayne Mitchell
Capt Ravindra Singh
Capt Lakshman Persaud
Capt Patrice Jacobs
TO SUBSTANTIVE LIEUTENANT
2Lt Ineka Mc Kenzie
The promotions take effect from January 1, 2023.