GDF announces the promotion of 71 officers

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in News Thursday, 23 February 2023, 3:13 0

GDF Release

In accordance with Part III Section 16 of the Defence Act 15:01 of 1977, Chief of Staff (ag) Brigadier Godfrey Bess has announced that His Excellency the President and Commander-in-Chief, Dr Irfaan Ali, has approved the promotions of 71 Officers.

Heading the list of promoted Officers is Substantive Commander Vernon Burnette who has been promoted to the rank of Substantive Captain Coast Guard.

Below are the list of the other promoted Officers.

TO SUBSTANTIVE COLONELSubstantive Lieutenant Colonel Lorraine Foster
Substantive Lieutenant Colonel Michael Shahoud
Substantive Lieutenant Colonel Sheldon Howell

 

TO SUBSTANTIVE LIEUTENANT COLONEL

Maj Ramnauth Parsram
Maj Hubbard Rodney
Maj Loring Benons
Maj Christine Bradford-Porter
Maj Harold Fraser
Maj Natoya Lewis-Frank
Maj Dominic Shepherd

TO SUBSTANTIVE MAJOR

Capt Sherwin Scipio
Capt Cedric Fraser
Capt Rickford Warden
Capt Quamina Elcock
Capt Avinash Deonarine
Capt Renea Peters
Capt Rono Joseph
Capt Wyette Nestor
Capt Ryan Briglall
Capt Andre Mc Farlene

TO SUBSTANTIVE CAPTAIN

Lt Brian Christopher
Lt Simon Gordon
Lt Keyon Blair
Lt Stephion Gordon
Lt Rawl Lord
Lt Jermis Batson
Lt Quason Mc Andrew
Lt Jermey Basdeo
Lt Daniel Phillips
Lt Dwight Bonus
Lt Althea Rodney
Lt Jermine Nedd
Lt Richard Asregadoo
Lt Corenna VanLewin
Lt Lewins Langellier
Lt Shaquone Prince
Lt Joel Amsterdam
Lt Kevin Sultan

TO SUBSTANTIVE LIEUTENANT

2Lt Randy Wade
2Lt Terronde Benn
2Lt Rockael Reddy
2Lt Timothy Adams
2Lt Dowayne Tobin
2Lt Shaquille Dalton
2Lt Jevon Young
2Lt Orwin Austin
2Lt Nigel Grenville
2Lt Roger King
2Lt Akini Mars
2Lt Jubal West
2Lt Mohammed Khan

COAST GUARD

TO SUBSTANTIVE CAPTAIN

Cdr Vernon Burnett

TO SUBSTANTIVE COMMANDER

Lt Cdr David Shamsudeen

TO SUBSTANTIVE LIEUTENANT COMMANDER

Lt (CG) Shennel Europe
Lt (CG) Roul Williams
Lt (CG) Quincy Agard
Lt (CG) Luther Singh

TO SUBSTANTIVE LIEUTENANT (CG)

Sub Lt Rodwin Paul
Sub Lt Worren Mars

TO SUBSTANTIVE SUB-LIEUTENANT (CG)

Midshipman Mahwana Abrams

GUYANA DEFENCE FORCE RESERVE (GUYANA NATIONAL RESERVE)

TO SUBSTANTIVE LIEUTENANT COLONEL

Maj Valmiki Singh
Maj Althea Stuart
Maj Lancelot Khan
Maj Marlon Daniels

TO SUBSTANTIVE MAJOR

Capt Sheldon Williams
Capt Lloyd Stanton
Capt Dwayne Mitchell
Capt Ravindra Singh
Capt Lakshman Persaud
Capt Patrice Jacobs

TO SUBSTANTIVE LIEUTENANT

2Lt Ineka Mc Kenzie

The promotions take effect from January 1, 2023.

