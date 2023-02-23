GDF announces the promotion of 71 officers

Last Updated on Thursday, 23 February 2023, 3:13 by Denis Chabrol

GDF Release

In accordance with Part III Section 16 of the Defence Act 15:01 of 1977, Chief of Staff (ag) Brigadier Godfrey Bess has announced that His Excellency the President and Commander-in-Chief, Dr Irfaan Ali, has approved the promotions of 71 Officers.

Heading the list of promoted Officers is Substantive Commander Vernon Burnette who has been promoted to the rank of Substantive Captain Coast Guard.

Below are the list of the other promoted Officers.

TO SUBSTANTIVE COLONELSubstantive Lieutenant Colonel Lorraine Foster

Substantive Lieutenant Colonel Michael Shahoud

Substantive Lieutenant Colonel Sheldon Howell

TO SUBSTANTIVE LIEUTENANT COLONEL

Maj Ramnauth Parsram

Maj Hubbard Rodney

Maj Loring Benons

Maj Christine Bradford-Porter

Maj Harold Fraser

Maj Natoya Lewis-Frank

Maj Dominic Shepherd

TO SUBSTANTIVE MAJOR

Capt Sherwin Scipio

Capt Cedric Fraser

Capt Rickford Warden

Capt Quamina Elcock

Capt Avinash Deonarine

Capt Renea Peters

Capt Rono Joseph

Capt Wyette Nestor

Capt Ryan Briglall

Capt Andre Mc Farlene

TO SUBSTANTIVE CAPTAIN

Lt Brian Christopher

Lt Simon Gordon

Lt Keyon Blair

Lt Stephion Gordon

Lt Rawl Lord

Lt Jermis Batson

Lt Quason Mc Andrew

Lt Jermey Basdeo

Lt Daniel Phillips

Lt Dwight Bonus

Lt Althea Rodney

Lt Jermine Nedd

Lt Richard Asregadoo

Lt Corenna VanLewin

Lt Lewins Langellier

Lt Shaquone Prince

Lt Joel Amsterdam

Lt Kevin Sultan

TO SUBSTANTIVE LIEUTENANT

2Lt Randy Wade

2Lt Terronde Benn

2Lt Rockael Reddy

2Lt Timothy Adams

2Lt Dowayne Tobin

2Lt Shaquille Dalton

2Lt Jevon Young

2Lt Orwin Austin

2Lt Nigel Grenville

2Lt Roger King

2Lt Akini Mars

2Lt Jubal West

2Lt Mohammed Khan

COAST GUARD

TO SUBSTANTIVE CAPTAIN

Cdr Vernon Burnett

TO SUBSTANTIVE COMMANDER

Lt Cdr David Shamsudeen

TO SUBSTANTIVE LIEUTENANT COMMANDER

Lt (CG) Shennel Europe

Lt (CG) Roul Williams

Lt (CG) Quincy Agard

Lt (CG) Luther Singh

TO SUBSTANTIVE LIEUTENANT (CG)

Sub Lt Rodwin Paul

Sub Lt Worren Mars

TO SUBSTANTIVE SUB-LIEUTENANT (CG)

Midshipman Mahwana Abrams

GUYANA DEFENCE FORCE RESERVE (GUYANA NATIONAL RESERVE)

TO SUBSTANTIVE LIEUTENANT COLONEL

Maj Valmiki Singh

Maj Althea Stuart

Maj Lancelot Khan

Maj Marlon Daniels

TO SUBSTANTIVE MAJOR

Capt Sheldon Williams

Capt Lloyd Stanton

Capt Dwayne Mitchell

Capt Ravindra Singh

Capt Lakshman Persaud

Capt Patrice Jacobs

TO SUBSTANTIVE LIEUTENANT

2Lt Ineka Mc Kenzie

The promotions take effect from January 1, 2023.