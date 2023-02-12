Pastor’s father killed in West Coast Demerara fire

Last Updated on Sunday, 12 February 2023, 22:32 by Denis Chabrol

A man was burnt to death and the building that housed three entities at Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara was destroyed by fire, authorities said.

Police identified the dead man as 60-year old Rajendra Mohabir. The building, at Lot 194 7th Street, housed the dwelling, a supermarket and “Touching Your World Ministry” church. The late Mohabir occupied the building with his wife and two sons.

The cause of the fire could not be immediately confirmed, but police investigators were informed that there was a blackout and when electricity supply was restored, there was a loud explosion in the upper flat of the concrete building.

The now dead man’s son is the pastor at the church.

Fire Chief Gregory Wickham told Demerara Waves Online News briefly that the house was heavily grilled and that might have contributed to the man’s death in the blaze.

The Guyana Fire Service later said in a statement that

The Fire Department said it was alerted to the fire at about 2:16 PM Sunday, and water tenders from the Leonora and La Grange fire stations were immediately dispatched to the location, with the first tender arriving at 2:29 p.m.