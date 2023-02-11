Guyanese cultural icon Alan Fenty dies

Last Updated on Saturday, 11 February 2023, 6:43 by Denis Chabrol

Well-known Guyanese cultural icon and folklorist, Allan Fenty, died early Saturday morning at his residence, a family associate confirmed.

He was 78 years old.

Sources said Fenty was unwell, but he was in the yard up to Friday afternoon.

Fenty was host of the popular weekly television programme, Cook-up Show, and he was a decades-long Stabroek newspaper columnist under the title ‘Frankly Speaking’.

Under the then People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR)-led administration, Fenty had served as a public relations expert for the party and a government information officer.

After the Guyanese broadcaster and folklorist Wordsworth Mc Andrew exited the public sphere in the 1970s, Fenty dominated the scene with his equally inimitable style of preserving and promoting Guyanese culture in spoken word whether in spoken and written word.