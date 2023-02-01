Stop blocking roads in Buxton- Home Affairs Ministry

Last Updated on Wednesday, 1 February 2023, 13:30 by Denis Chabrol

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday afternoon appealed to persons who have blocked roads in Buxton with burning tires and other debris to stop doing so, as they pressed demands for the release of a suspected narcotic trafficker.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs is calling on persons engaged in the blocking of the roadways and other illegal activities to desist from this practice,” the ministry said in a statement. The Home Affairs Ministry added that police officers and fire service units are on the scene to effect the reopening of the roadways.

The appeal was issued amid the refusal of the persons to allow fire fighters to extinguish the flames. Attempts by police to remove pieces of old wood and other discarded items were pelted with bricks and other objects. A truck was burnt on the Buxton Public Road during the unrest.