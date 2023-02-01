Fire on Buxton Public road after drug suspect arrested

Last Updated on Wednesday, 1 February 2023, 12:43 by Denis Chabrol

Fire was Wednesday afternoon set across the Buxton Public Road after agents of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) opened fire and arrested a man allegedly with a quantity of marijuana in his possession, CANU Head James Singh said.

The driver of the car has been identified as O’Darie Phillips, and the car he was driving has a logo of “Team Diamond” which is closely associated with Mark “Demon” Cromwell, a former policeman who is well-known to law enforcement agents.

Mr James said no one was injured.

The car was ditched in the Company Road canal.

Residents accused the law enforcement agents of shooting indiscriminately in the village.

Fire Chief Gregory Wickham also told Demerara Waves Online News that fire fighters were being prevented from extinguishing the fire because protesters have blocked the road with burning tires and debris. The Railway Embankment Road was also blocked.

Residents also set fire to a Leyland DAF truck, bearing licence number GSS 2230.

Cromwell is regarded in some circles as working very closely with the People’s Progressive Party Civic administration in community development activities.