Last Updated on Wednesday, 25 January 2023, 16:14 by Denis Chabrol

A house was Wednesday afternoon burning on Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown, according to fire service sources.

The fire was said to be under control, although an eyewitness said nearby buildings were under threat.

A lady so far only known as Sister Patsy and her son lived in the house.

Many houses in lodge are close to each other and are made of wood.