Cummings Lodge youth shot

A 24-year old man was Wednesday night shot in Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown during a scuffle with two men he suspected were about to harm him while he was walking home in the suburb, the Guyana Police Force said.

Investigators said Steven Surujbally was shot to his right side chest and the bullet exited his back. Police said the incident occurred at about 8:30 Wednesday night.

Mr Surujbally told police that the suspects rode up to him, dismounted the motorcycle and walked up to him. “As a result, he had a scuffle with the men, and during the scuffle, the pillion rider pulled out a handgun from the left side pants waist and discharged a round at him,” police said.

The suspects then jumped on the motorcycle, rode away in a southern direction, and escaped. The victim was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital by EMT personnel, where he was being treated. Police said his condition is “stable.”

Several persons were questioned during the ongoing investigations.