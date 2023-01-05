Guyana now requires COVID negative test, recovery proof for persons travelling from China

Last Updated on Thursday, 5 January 2023, 15:26 by Denis Chabrol

Persons travelling to Guyana directly or in-transit from China, Hong Kong and Macau must now present a negative COVID-19 test or proof of recovery from the viral disease, Guyana’s COVID-19 Task Force announced on Thursday.

Th new requirement takes effect from January 8, 2023.

The Guyana government said that would also apply to persons traveling from the China via third country transit and to passengers on connecting flights to Guyana. Passengers, who tested positive more than 10 days before the flight, can provide documentation of recovery from COVID-19 in lieu of a negative test result, the Task Force here added.

The Task Force said Guyana’s Ministry of Health now requires a PCR Test or antigen test no more than two days before the departure of all persons from China, Hong Kong, or Macau regardless of passengers nationality and vaccination status.

The COVID-19 Task Force said the reintroduction of proof of vaccination no less than 48 hours before travel and proof of recovery for all passengers two years and older is aimed minimising the entry of the virus to Guyana. “In light of the present surge in COVID-19 cases in certain parts of the world, and to decrease the chance for entry of a novel variant of concern.”

Airlines and other Ports of Entries have been asked to confirm the negative COVID-19 test results or documentation of recovery for all passengers before they board or deny boarding to non- compliant passengers. NB:

“The requirement to show a bona fide negative test result has been shown to decrease the number of infected passengers boarding airlines and it will help to slow the spread of the virus as we work to identify and understand any potential new variant that may emerge.

The Ministry of Health will continue to monitor travel patterns, adjust our approach as needed, and keep the Guyanese public informed in a timely manner,” the advisory states.