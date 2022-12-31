Dutch research ship adrift off Guyana’s coast

Last Updated on Saturday, 31 December 2022, 20:54 by Denis Chabrol

Public Works Minister Juan Edghill on Saturday confirmed that a Dutch research vessel, FUGRO BRASILIS, was disabled and adrift off Guyana’s coast.

He said a notice to mariners was issued early Saturday morning. Mr Edghill said the owner or the agent as not yet said when the vessel would be hauled into shore or fixed.

Maritime Bulletin reports that FUGRO BRASILIS was engaged in survey works off the Guyana-Suriname coast since December 17 with restricted maneuverability.

That publication said that on December 31, the vessel was reported as disabled and adrift.

FUGRO BRASILIS is a research vessel and is registered in The Bahamas. The manager of the vessel is FUGRO MARINE SERVICES BV.