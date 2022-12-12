New Market Street stalls opposite Georgerown hospital face demolition

Last Updated on Monday, 12 December 2022, 14:47 by Denis Chabrol

The Public Works Ministry on Monday issued a final warning to vendors on New Market Street opposite Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) to remove their stalls or they will be demolished and taken away.

“A final notice is hereby given to vendors who are occupying spaces along New Market Street, between Thomas and East Streets, to remove all erected makeshift stalls, sheds, carts, caravans, motor vehicles, and other receptacles used for vending,” the Public Works Ministry said.

Vendors are being reminded that the seven-day period has expired and teams from the ministry will begin the removal process today, Monday, December 12, 2022.

These vendors, according to the previous notice have been impeding the smooth flow of traffic in the vicinity of the GPHC), the main public health institution in the country.

The Ministry of Public Works would have served “Violation Notices” prior, giving the vendors seven days to vacate the area, the Ministry added.

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, has reiterated that this type of illicit activity can no longer be tolerated as vending in this area is causing serious traffic hazards and congestion.

“Health and safety must be a priority for all Guyanese, we have to try harder and we have to be conscious of what is right practice and what is a wrong practice, there are times ambulances and other emergency vehicles will be trying to enter the gates at GPHC and from the vehicles parking indiscriminately, to these vending stalls taking up the parapets in its way, we cannot allow this to continue,” Minister Edghill was quoted in a Ministry statement as saying.

The New Market Street vendors are urged to remove all makeshift stalls, sheds, carts, caravans, or other receptacles used for vending or have these removed by the Ministry’s team.

With the latter choice, the Ministry says it will not be responsible for any damage or loss when these encumbrances are removed.

The Minister of Public Works, and by extension the Government of Guyana, says it is urging full compliance with the order to ensure an uninterrupted process.