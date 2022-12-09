Guyana confirms US company to build gas-fired power plant, natural gas liquids plant

Last Updated on Friday, 9 December 2022, 15:59 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana on Friday announced that after negotiations with the American-owned CH4/ LINDSAYCA, that company has been confirmed to build the natural gas-fired electricity plant and natural gas liquids plant at a reduced cost of US$759 million.

CH4/ LINDSAYCA had bid to build the facility for US$899 million, but Vice President Bharat Jagdeo said a number of aspects of the original bid have been erased during the negotiations and that has led to a slash in the price.

Mr Jagdeo said the American companies were picked after their bid was analysed by evaluators.

The second ranked bidder, PowerChina, had offered to build the facility at Wales, West Bank Demerara for US$704 million.

Mr Jagdeo said CH4/ LINDSAYCA was the only company that said it could meet the December 2024 deadline to construct the plants. Failure to do so, he said, would see the company facing “huge penalties” for each day there is a delay.

“We are on the way to the construction of the government-owned electricity plant that will transform Guyana in terms of stable power, in terms of cost of power,” at 4 US cents to 5 US cents per kilowatt hour, he told a news conference. He again touted the natural gas liquids plant as one that would see Guyana shifting from being a cooking gas importer to an exporter.

With the US companies now picked, Vice President Jagdeo hinted that Guyana would tap into a US EximBank line of credit that was made available earlier this year.

Prior to Friday’s announced confirmation that CH4/ LINDSAYCA was selected, United States Ambassador to Guyana Sarah Ann-Lynch told the Guyana Manufacturers and Services Association (GMSA) awards ceremony on November 29 that said “I am also excited that a consortium of companies from the United States will be assisting with this transformational project,” he said.

“We know that reliable, cheap electricity matters, which is why selecting the U.S. consortium of CH4 and LINDSAYCA – a consortium of U.S. companies that brings quality and excellence to all that they do – to build the Gas to Energy project will unlock future economic development and diversification of Guyana, for all Guyanese,” she added.

According to the American envoy, the US would now e working on Guyana’s largest onshore-infrastructure project, “which is only fitting because we are also your lead development partner offshore!.”