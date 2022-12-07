Rural TeleMedicine Clinic launched in Rupununi

Last Updated on Wednesday, 7 December 2022, 19:03 by Denis Chabrol

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony on Wednesday officially launched the Rural TeleMedicine Clinic in Masakenari (Gunns Village), South Rupununi, Region Nine, government’s Department of Public Information said.

Through this initiative, community health workers will gain access to expertise from doctors and specialists in Georgetown via tablets and other electronic devices.

331 residents will benefit from the health ministry’s initiative which is a collaborative effort with US company, 19Labs.

Minister Anthony said this forms part of government’s commitment to bringing access to health care closer to residents in the rural communities.

It was also disclosed that the Inter-American Development Bank has approved funding for the expansion of the initiative to other communities across Guyana.