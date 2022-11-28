CGX-Frontera pushes back drilling in Guyana

Last Updated on Monday, 28 November 2022, 21:13 by Denis Chabrol

Canadian joint venture oil companies, CGX Energy and Frontera Energy, on Monday said they have pushed back drilling an exploratory Wei-Wei well in the Corentyne Block until next January when a rig is scheduled to become available.

“As part of its preparations, the Joint Venture has agreed with the Government of Guyana that the Wei-1 well will be spudded no later than January 31, 2023 utilising NobleCorp’s (formerly Maersk) NobleCorp Discoverer semi-submersible mobile drilling unit, which timeline is in keeping with the schedule provided to CGX Resources Inc. by NobleCorp so as to allow for the NobleCorp Discoverer to complete its current obligations in Trinidad,” the co-venturers said in a statement.

Under the terms of the License for the Corentyne block, the Joint Venture said they were previously required to spud Wei-1, the second of two commitment wells on the block, by November 27, 2022.

“The Joint Venture appreciates the collaborative approach taken by the Government in its stewardship of the Guyana basin’s development. The Joint Venture has been in regular communication with NobleCorp, the third-party operator, and the Government of Guyana

regarding the timing of spudding the Wei-1 well. Given the delays in arrival of the NobleCorp Discover to the Wei-1 drilling location, the Joint Venture has, with support from the Government of Guyana, revised its anticipated spud window for the Wei-1 well to January 2023. The Joint Venture looks forward to building on the light oil and condensate discovery at Kawa-1 with the spudding of the Wei-1 well in the northern section of the Corentyne Block, offshore Guyana,” Professor Suresh Narine, Executive Co-Chairman of CGX’s Board of Directors was quoted as saying.

The Wei-1 well will be located approximately 14 kilometres northwest of the Kawa-1 exploration well in the Corentyne block, approximately 200 kilometres offshore from Georgetown, Guyana and will be drilled in water depth of approximately 1,912 feet (583 metres) to an anticipated total depth of 20,500 feet (6,248 metres).

CGX-Frontera earlier this year discovered light oil and condensate at the Kawa-1 well.