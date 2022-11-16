Guyanese fugitive arrested on 2012 indictment for scheme to import cocaine to United States

Last Updated on Wednesday, 16 November 2022, 9:12 by Denis Chabrol

NEWARK, N.J. – A Guyanese citizen was arraigned on Tuesday on drug conspiracy charges, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

Dennis Edwards, aka “Death,” 38, is charged in an indictment returned in 2012 with conspiring to import five kilograms or more of cocaine from St. Maarten into the United States. He appeared on Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Edward S. Kiel in Newark federal court and was detained without bail

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

Edwards was part of a criminal conspiracy that arranged to import cocaine into the United States. Edwards was arrested on Nov. 14, 2022, when he arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport after having been deported from the Dominican Republic.

The conspiracy charge against Edwards carries a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison and a maximum fine of $10 million.

U.S. Attorney Sellinger credited special agents of the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Ricky J. Patel, and deputies of the U.S. Marshals Service, under the direction of U.S. Marshal Juan Mattos Jr., with the investigation leading to the charges. The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs provided substantial assistance in securing Edwards’ arrest. U.S. Attorney Sellinger thanked officials in the Dominican Republic for their assistance.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachelle M. Navarro of the General Crimes Unit in Newark.

The charge and allegations contained in the indictment are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.