Georgetown Chamber takes credit for UK’s abolition of tourist visas for Guyanese

Last Updated on Tuesday, 18 October 2022, 11:17 by Denis Chabrol

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) on Tuesday took credit for the United Kingdom’s (UK) decision to lift visa restrictions for Guyanese visitors, and hailed the move as potential boost for business activity between the two countries,

“The Chamber is confident now more than ever that visa-free travel will foster deepened economic relations and promote private-sector development for both countries. The GCCI continues to be a national partner in economic growth by way of private sector development,” the Chamber said in a statement less than four hours after the announcement.

The Chamber said the UK’s decision dates back to 2019 when the business organisation officially asked that this be done. “Since the onset of his time at the Chamber, GCCI’s President, Mr. Timothy Tucker, has lobbied consistently for the removal of Visa restrictions and today the Chamber is proud to see this initiative come to fruition,” the Chamber added.

Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali and the UK’s High Commissioner Jane Miller earlier Tuesday said the decision stemmed from lobbying by the Guyana government.

The UK said Guyanese visitors would from November 9 be allowed to visit the UK for up to six months without a visa. However, Guyanese would still need visas for residency, study and work.