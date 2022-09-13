GTT’s fibre now available to thousands in 36 communities

Last Updated on Tuesday, 13 September 2022, 8:13 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) says it has increased the availability of fibre connectivity to 25,000 homes in 26 communities over the past year, and plans to fast-track that availability figure to 75 percent.

Official figures show that one in every three homes within the past two months is connected to GTT fibre.

GTT added that it expects to pass the 100,000 mark shortly and promises in September to bring the GTT Fibre experience to the county of Berbice in New Amsterdam & Rose Hall communities.

Since the launch of GTT Fibre in September 2021, the company said it has made GTT Fibre available to more than 25,000 new homes in 36 communities. According to that telecoms provider, more than 45% of Guyanese homes can now choose to experience GTT Fibre, a feat many operators and countries in North America and Europe have failed to achieve.

The company announced late Monday that it will now accelerate its GTT Fibre roll-out to achieve a new goal of 75% of homes passed by 2024.

Eshwar Thakurdin, the Chief Operating Officer of GTT’s Home Solutions and Fixed Network business unit said: “Fibre is no longer the future; it is the now.”

Damian Blackburn, Chief Executive Officer stated – “By 2024, on top of the 22 billion Guyanese dollars invested in fibre in Guyana so far, we will have invested an additional 10 billion dollars to ensure three out of every four households in Guyana can choose GTT Fibre.”

Communities equipped with GTT Fibre in the last year include Amelia’s Ward, Tucber Park, Adelphi Settlement, Best Village, Vreed-en-Hoop, Plantain Walk, Non-Pariel, Supply Village, Helena #1, Bygeval, Good Hope, Diamond, Grove, Vigilance, Friendship, Strathspey, Bladen Hall, Buxton, Melanie, Annandale, Bachelors Adventure, Section C Enterprise, Coldingen, Enterprise Gardens, Enterprise Hymac Scheme, Leonora, Cornelia IDA, Anna Catherina, Edinburgh, Groenveldt, Stewartville, Uitvlugt, Versailles, Pouderoyen, Malgre Tout and Goed Fortuin. All of this adds up to over 95,000 homes being passed in Guyana with GTT Fibre by the end of August, the company added.

Thakurdin continued: “We are very proud that GTT Fibre is being built by Guyanese for the Guyanese. More than 90 percent or 150 of our highly trained Fibre technicians and engineers are Guyanese. This will increase in the future as we launched a 20 strong apprentice program this year and we agreed with the GPTWU union to retrain all our current team with Fibre skills.”

Since the launch of GTT Fibre a year ago, GTT said it has enhanced the value for money in its packages, bringing faster internet speeds and the groundbreaking GTT Fibre + Voice service including the ability to migrate a landline number and receive free minutes and calling features. Reliability is increased through affordable Plume Wi-Fi mesh solution and Power backup solution options.