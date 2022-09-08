Koker door collapses resulting in floods at Providence, Peter’s Hall

Last Updated on Thursday, 8 September 2022, 14:09 by Denis Chabrol

The Ministry of Agriculture said approximately 2:00 am on Thursday the sluice door at Providence developed a breach resulting in flooding in parts of the area.

More than 200 households in Providence and Peter’s Hall are reportedly affected by flooding, with the lower flats of these houses being inundated with river water.

After learning of the incident, Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha and other senior officials and engineers attached to the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) visited the area to conduct an assessment at approximately 3:45 am.

Minister Mustapha explained the door collapsed as a result of the tide and that engineers from the NDIA were currently on site working to address the situation and bring relief to those affected.

“At around 2:00 am this morning, the koker door at Providence collapsed resulting in our officers immediately mobilizing resources to seal the breach. A contractor was also engaged and installed stop logs until a new stainless-steel door is fabricated and installed to replace the damaged wooden door. A pump will also be on site until the new door is installed. Additionally, the stop logs will be operated during the low tide to facilitate gravity drainage to compliment the pump,” Minister Mustapha was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his office.

Minister Mustapha said Regional Democratic Council (RDC) was apparently not maintaining the drainage facility regularly.

“The operation and maintenance of this structure falls under the RDC. From my observation, the structure was not being maintained as it should be. I will now have to sit with the NDIA and the other authorities to determine a way forward. We cannot continue like this so the NDIA may have to assist with operating and maintaining this structure as well. We cannot have the lives and wellbeing of our citizens threatened because those in charge are neglecting their responsibilities,” he added..

The Region Four Democratic Council is a stronghold of the opposition coalition of A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change.

Government and the opposition are usually at odds about the availability of funds to manage the affairs of Region Four.