BREAKING: Demerara Harbour Bridge reopens to light traffic

Last Updated on Sunday, 4 September 2022, 17:22 by Denis Chabrol

The Demerara Harbour Bridge reopened to light traffic at 5:16 PM on Sunday, officials said.

Light traffic is usually classified as bikes, cars and minibusses.

Officials said there would be 30 minutes free tolling.

The decision to reopen the bridge to a few categories of vehicles comes as engineers and other workers continue to repair damage caused after a tug, with two sand-laden barges, slammed into span 9 and caused the bridge to lose its alignment.

The Demerara Harbour Bridge also said several buoys were punctured during the mishap.

Meanwhile, Georgetown to Vreed-en-Hoop speedboat operators were doing unusually brisk business for a Sunday. A number of commuters complained that they were being charged double fare -$200- to cross one way.