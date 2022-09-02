Guyanese jurist to be sworn in as Belize’s Chief Justice today

Last Updated on Friday, 2 September 2022, 6:46 by Denis Chabrol

Prominent and well-respected Caribbean jurist, Justice Louise Blenman will Friday be sworn in as the Chief Justice of Belize.

The event begins at 11:30 . News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM will bring you live coverage from Belize.

Up to recently, she served as a Justice of Appeal of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.

The Belize Bar Association established an interview panel that picked Justice Blenman and recommended her to that country’s Prime Minister John Briceno. The government there said no Belizean applied for the position that was advertised locally and in other Commonwealth member states.

Justice Blenman has served in a variety of senior legal and judicial positions in St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda, and Anguilla

Justice Blenman is a Guyanese national, who graduated from the University of the West Indies in 1986 with a Bachelor of Laws Degree.

She later obtained the Legal Education Certificate from the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad in 1988.



She served as a Magistrate in Guyana.