Barbados Prime Minister denies being aboard a plane involved in incident in Guyana

Last Updated on Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 20:03 by Denis Chabrol

Despite confirmation by the Eugene F. Correia “Ogle” International Airport , Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley on Wednesday denied being aboard an aircraft in Guyana that was involved in an incudent.

It is fake news!” the Prime Minister said Wednesday night..

Ogle Airport Inc spokesman Christopher ‘Kit’ Nascimento confirmed that Ms Mottley ahd President Irfaan Ali were aboard the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Skyvan.. Mr Nascimento explained earlier Wednesday that after the plane landed safely on its return from Boa Vista, Brazil, as it was turning around slowly on the taxiway , the front wheel skipped off.

He said Dr Ali and Ms. Mottley disembarked and were escorted to the terminal after which it was pushed off and subsequently departed for the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

But Prime Minister Mottley’s office said it wanted to “make it absolutely clear to Barbadians that at no time during her recent overseas trip was was Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley on a plane that was involved in any accident.”.

According to her office, the Prime Minister has explained that it is normal procedure for emergency appliances, including fire crews, and official vehicles that transport the president and his guests, to meet the plane on the tarmac.

“What occurred at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport when she was there earlier this week was no different from what occurred on previous visits,” her office said in the statement issued by Roy R Morris, Director of Citizen Engagement and Media Relations in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority was notably silent on the incident, and Aviation Minister Juan Edghill skirted questions when contacted.

The Ogle Airport Inc said its investigators visited the scene twice on Monday, the day after the incident.

Mr Nascimento said he was unofficially informed that the pilot’s vision was obscured.