GTT continues fibre roll-out to 20,000 homes

Last Updated on Tuesday, 16 August 2022, 21:45 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana Telephone and Telegraph’s (GTTs) Home Solutions and Fixed Networks this weekend continued the second phase of an unprecedented roll-out of its high speed fibre service to improve the internet connection of 20,000 homes across 18 communities within record breaking time of just three months.

Over the past two weeks, the company rolled out fibre to Melanie, Coldingen, Enterprise Gardens, Enterprise Hymac Scheme, Section C Enterprise and Bachelors Adventure on the East Coast Demerara; Cornelia Ida, Anna Catherina, Groenveldt, Edinburgh and Leonora on the West Cost Demerara and Diamond, East Bank Demerara. The new area launches saw hundreds of customers being connected weekly; most of them on the same day of application, the telecoms company said

GTT’s Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Home Solutions and Fixed Networks, Eshwar Thakurdin, said that GTT is making massive improvements to reliably connect customers. “This is the beginning of the biggest fibre roll-out you have ever seen from GTT; 20,000 additional homes & businesses will have access to our fibre service from now to October 2022. We are doing this with record-high installation rates. This month, we will continue to add several new areas on the West Coast and East Coast of Demerara, while in September, we move the excitement to Berbice.” said Thakurdin, who also expressed his appreciation to the communities that recently welcomed GTT as their trusted service provider.

Eshwar added that equipping communities with reliable high-speed internet is in part, a fulfillment of the company’s promise to strengthen communities and reliably connect its customers.

“Residents can now benefit from a plethora of new opportunities, including work from home employment as a result of us doubling our internet speeds up to 300 mbps; in support of the development of the ICT sector and a push for increased access to online job opportunities”.

Nine residents from Melanie North, Goed Fortuin and Diamond, were rewarded with three months free Fibre service as part of the company’s massive roll-out activates last weekend.

Vice Chairperson of the Melanie Community Development Council, Seretse Bascom, were among the residents of the Melanie community who received free service to assist him with community development work.

“ Community development is important to us, we believe that this initiative is one that will improve the lives and livelihoods of our residents and we want to thank GTT for coming to Melanie among other communities as part of the early stages of this massive project” Bascom said.

A Resident of Diamond for more than fifteen years, Euclyde Emmanuel, also received free service. Emmanuel said that he usses the internet for relaxation but it’s a necessity for his son to conduct research. “I’ve lived here for more than 15 years and I’ve used GTT’s service for the majority of that time. GTT has grown with the community from the inception of offering its service and I’m happy to see this significant upgrade of internet quality in the community today. I’m also grateful to have received free service” Emmanuel said.

The company encourages everyone to stay connected to their social media platforms to receive updates on new fibre rollout areas for their opportunity to join the GTT Fibre community.