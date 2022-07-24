Two die in mining pit cave in

Last Updated on Sunday, 24 July 2022, 10:23 by Denis Chabrol

Two gold miners were killed Friday afternoon when the mining pit they were working in at Kumung Kumung backdam, Puruni River in Region Seven collapsed, police said.

Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) Police Commander Mr. Dion Moore said police are probing the incident that resulted in the death of two miners — 44-year old Troy Scott from Linden and 32-year old Seon Martin from Lethem.

Police said that Scott and Martin were employed by Rhyburn Elcock, a 42-year-old miner/businessman of Rahaman’s Park, East Bank Demerara on his 6” Land Dredge in Kumung Kumung Backdam.

Investigators were told that at about 3:30 PM Friday, July 22, Martin, who was the General Manager of the operation, was operating the jetting hose while Scott was operating the marrock hose in the mining pit which is about 25 feet deep when suddenly the land caved-in, trapping them beneath.

“The other workers escaped unhurt. They then joined and dug Seon and Troy from beneath the overburden by which time they had succumbed,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

The bodies were taken to Bartica Hospital on Saturday where they were officially pronounced dead. “The bodies were examined and multiple abrasions were seen on both bodies,” police said.