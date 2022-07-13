Colombian, Brazilian fined almost $1 billion for drug trafficking, aviation offences

Last Updated on Wednesday, 13 July 2022, 23:04 by Denis Chabrol

A Colombian and a Brazilian, who landed a cocaine-laden plane illegally last week on the Mahdia Airstrip, were Wednesday fined almost GY$1 billion and jailed for several years, the Guyana Police Force said.

Police said Colombian pilot, 42-year old Rodrigues Estiven and Brazilian co-pilot 24-year Mateus Vinicius Alberto were convicted for being in possession of 640 pounds of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and were each fined GY$435,380,640 and sentenced to 4 years and 6 months imprisonment.

They were also each fined $49,171,680 and sentenced to 4 years and 6 months imprisonment for being in possession of 120.45 pounds of marijuana.

They were also convicted of several offences in breach of Guyana’s aviation laws.

Police said Estiven and Alberto were each fined GY$2 million and imprisoned for one year for each charge of operating a civil aircraft without airworthiness certificate; interference with an aircraft and for having a false or misleading marking.

The duo was also ordered to pay a GY$3 million fine and one year for operating an aircraft without insurance –

In all, they were each fined GY$493,552,320.