Guyanese accused cocaine trafficker arrested on arrival in Kenya; deported to US

Last Updated on Sunday, 19 June 2022, 16:32 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyanese national who was arrested two days ago at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport has been deported to the United States to face justice, the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation reported on Sunday.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Christopher Richard Spencer was deported Saturday night to the US via a New York-bound flight.

The fugitive who is wanted by the U.S government for drug-related charges was arrested shortly after arrival in the country from Sao Paulo, in Southeastern Brazil.

Guyana, is a country on South America’s North Atlantic coast.

In 2015, the syndicate smuggled 1.5kilograms of cocaine through a shoe luggage, leading to Spencer’s arrest in 2016. He was subsequently taken to court but released on pre-trial conditions.

He then violated the conditions and a warrant of arrest was issued on March 17, 2017. Again, he violated pre-trial conditions of non-appearance and change of address without reporting and another warrant issued on March 19, 2018.

The suspect then remained on the run until he got arrested Friday morning at the airport.