Driver confesses to Reonol Williams accident death, dumping of body

Last Updated on Wednesday, 8 June 2022, 0:04 by Denis Chabrol

The driver of a car has admitted to hitting down Reonol “Ram” Williams and dumping the body after he realised that the man was unresponsive, the Head of the Police Force’s Criminal Investigations Department, Wendell Blanhum said Tuesday night.

“The suspect has confessed that he was the driver of the motorcar when it struck down Reonol Williams,” Mr. Blanhum told Demerara Waves Online News.

Williams was struck down by motor car, bearing licence number PAB 2552, at Enmore Estate Road, during the early hours of May 23, 2022. But, his body was never see until it was discovered on Tuesday in a decomposing state near a koker at Coldingen, East Coast Demerara.

Mr. Blanhum, however, explained that it was too soon to say what charge would be instituted against 53-year old Daniel Melbourne, a musician of Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara. “The autopsy will be conducted tomorrow (Wednesday) to determine the cause of death. Therefore, the pathologist findings will be of great importance in establishing the charge(s) against the suspect,” he said.

The Crime Chief said Mr. Melbourne also admitted that the initial information he provided to the police about him being in the interior was false.

Mr Melbourne, according to Mr Blanhum, stopped his vehicle at a bridge in Coldingen and disposed of Williams’ body in the trench.

The suspect had also told his mother that to report that his car was missing.

Williams’ death had sparked nightly protests at the scene.