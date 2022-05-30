Teacher was bludgeoned to death; husband still at large

Last Updated on Monday, 30 May 2022, 16:10 by Denis Chabrol

As police on Monday continued their manhunt for a man, who is the prime suspect in the death of his wife, an autopsy showed that she was battered to the head.

Police say Government Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh has found that 39-year old Omega Ault died as a result of brain hemorrhage and multiple blunt trauma to the head.

The body of the 39-year-old teacher of Crane, West Coast Demerara, was identified to the Government Pathologist by the woman’s brother and sister.

A police force spokesman said the search continues for her husband, Clarence Farley.

Investigators said the man’s car was seen parked in a lumber yard at Coverden, East Bank Demerara on May 28.

The body of the woman was found at her Crane, West Bank Demerara home in an advanced state of decomposition.