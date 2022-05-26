Three children die in early morning fire

Last Updated on Thursday, 26 May 2022, 8:33 by Denis Chabrol

Three children were early Thursday morning burnt to death in a house at Mocha, East Bank Demerara, Fire Chief Gregory Wickham said.

He said the two boys and one girl were 6 years, 8 years and 1 year old.

Mr. Wickham said investigators were still combing the scene of the blaze about which the Fire Service received a call 1:25 AM. The house was located at 10 Field, Barnwell North, Mocha-Arcadia, East Bank Demerara.

Asked whether efforts were made by neighbours to rescue the children, he said the one flat wooden building was located at the back of the village and some distance away from other residents.

It is too early to say whether the children were left alone in the house or their parents were there and escaped without being able to rescue them. “As of now, we are only able to give account that the children died so they are going to get the parents and get other information,” he told Demerara Waves Online News.