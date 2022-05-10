Critchlow Labour College female students robbed at knifepoint

Last Updated on Tuesday, 10 May 2022, 16:36 by Denis Chabrol

Two female students of Critchlow Labour College were Monday night robbed of cash and other valuables shortly after they exited that institution’s compound on Woolford Avenue, Georgetown, police said.

The women- 20-year-old of Camp Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown and a 28-year-old of Block 8 Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara- told police that they were robbed at knife-point by eight identifiable male suspects on bicycles. “One of the suspects was armed with a knife, and he pointed it at the victims in a menacing manner while the other gang members relieved them (victims) of the mentioned articles,” the Guyana Police Force said.

The incident occurred at about 9 PM.

The 20-year-old woman was reportedly robbed of a Samsung Galaxy cell phone valued $30,000, and $23,000 cash, while the 28-year-old was relieved of a Samsung A30 cell phone valued $57,000 and $8,000 cash.

They told police that they had just finished classes and were waiting on transportation to go home, when they were approached by the eight perpetrators, who were on bicycles.

After relieving the victims of their valuables, the suspects then escaped west along Woolford Avenue and on to Albert Street.