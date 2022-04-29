Walk with evidence on governance concerns to Ali-Norton talks– Jagdeo

Last Updated on Friday, 29 April 2022, 15:35 by Denis Chabrol

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on Friday said Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton would not be allowed to set the agenda for constitutional consultations with President Irfaan Ali.

At the same time, Mr Jagdeo said if Mr Norton raises governance issues with the President, the Opposition Leader would have to walk with concrete proof. “Mr Norton is not going to get t away with the anecdotal manner,” Mr Jagdeo said.

Rather than “bilge”, the Vice Ptesident said the Opposition Leader would have to take the supporting basis. “He’s not going to make this a gaffe,” Mr Jagdeo said, adding that government has the evidence.

Mr. Jagdeo said the constitutionally required consultations for the appointment of the Police and Judicial Seevice Commission’s would be held in two weeks.

Mr. Norton wants his meeting with the President to include issues such as good governance, and abuse of political power including discrimination against opposition-led local councils, uneven and incomplete distribution of flood and other relief, unsatisfactory of the natural patrimony in the Natural Resource Fund, police abuse of human and legal rights by a number of police force members, and the fair access to the State Media.