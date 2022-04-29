Body of Test cricketer Permaul’s mother found in shallow grave

Last Updated on Friday, 29 April 2022, 9:55 by Denis Chabrol

The body of 53-year-old Waynumattie Permaul called ‘Datalin’ was found this morning in a shallow grave in her yard at Kilcoy Chesney, Corentyne Berbice, police said.

Her son, 30-year-old cricketer Veersammy Permaul visited the Police Station in Berbice yesterday (April 28th, 2022) and reported that his mom has been missing since April 22nd, 2022.

Commander for Regional Police Division #6, Superintendent Boodnarine Persaud reported that around 01:45 hrs this morning (Friday), acting on information received, a detective sergeant made contact with Avemanen Permaul, called ‘Terry’, a 55-year-old Labourer of Lot 33 Block 1 Kilcoy Chesney, Corentyne who is the husband of the missing woman Waynumattie Permaul, called ‘Datalin’.

Avemanen Permaul is presently in custody assisting with the ongoing investigations.

When questioned he reportedly ‘confessed’ to the Police, divulging details of how he committed the heinous act on April 22nd at about 02:00 hrs.