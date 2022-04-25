Ex-media worker, ex CANU officer, Customs Officer arrested for 9 kilo cocaine bust

Last Updated on Monday, 25 April 2022, 15:31 by Denis Chabrol

A 9.6 kilogramme cocaine bust from a former media worker, minutes before she was due to board a flight to the United States (US), has led to the arrest of a former anti-narcotics agent and a serving Customs Officer, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said on Monday.

The law enforcement agency said 25-year old Zanneel Nirmala Williams of 181 Lamaha Gardens, Georgetown was arrested on April 22, 2022 at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) with 7.962 kilogrammes of cocaine in her carry-on bag and 1.666 kg strapped to her body.

Williams is the niece of an elected government official and a former media worker.

CANU said the discovery and seizure of the cocaine, with a local street value of GY$5 million and a United States street value of US$300,000, led to the arrest of former CANU officer 33-year old Anil Sookhoo of Lot 127 Kuru Kuru, Linden Soesdyke Highway, and Guyana Revenue Customs Officer, 27-year old Shameka Caesar of Lot ZZ Durban Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown.