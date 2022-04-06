Aubrey Norton, Volda Lawrence now parliamentarians

Last Updated on Wednesday, 6 April 2022, 16:36 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Election Commission (GECOM) has informed the Speaker of the National Assembly that the names of Aubrey Norton and Volda Lawrence have been extracted from the APNU+AFC’s list of candidates and they are now parliamentarians.

They are each expected to take an oath as a new member when the National Assembly meets on April 13, 2022.

Chief Election Officer, Vishnu Persaud on April 6, 2022 told House Speaker Manzoor Nadir that the names of Mr. Norton and Ms. Lawrence have been “extracted” from the list of candidates for A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) by the Representative of the List and “they are duly declared to be members of the National Assembly from the date hereof.”

Mr. Persaud also said that GECOM Chairman Retired Justice Claudette Singh has been asked to issue certify the incoming parliamentarians. “By copy of this letter, the Chairman of the Elections Commission is required to issue Certificates of Election” in keeping with the Representation of the People Act.

Based on internal decisions taken by the People’s National Congress Reform and A Partnership for National Unity, Mr. Norton is expected to be voted in by his parliamentarians to become Guyana’s Opposition Leader.

He will succeed Mr. Joseph Harmon who has resigned from the National Assembly from March 15.

Mr. Norton says Ms. Lawrence will be responsible for finance in the opposition’s shadow cabinet.

Both Mr. Norton and Ms. Lawrence have previously served as parliamentarians, and she has served as Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee.