Granger asks Norton, Ramjattan to hold “meaningful consultations” for replacing parliamentarians

Last Updated on Friday, 1 April 2022, 14:42 by Denis Chabrol

Representative of the List of Candidates for A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC), David Granger has urged the leaders of those two coalition partners to hold “meaningful consultations” on who should replace two recently resigned parliamentarians, he said Friday.

“The Representative of the List has since written to Mr. Aubrey Norton, Chairman of A Partnership of National Unity and Mr. Khemraj Ramjattan, Leader of the Alliance For Change, requesting their meaningful consultations on the nominations of candidates to fill the vacancies,” Mr Granger said in a statement.

Mr. Norton, who is APNU Chairman, on Thursday night restated on Politics 101 that talks would be held with his grouping and then with the AFC.

The Representative of the List said he now simply has to await the decisions by the APNU Chairman and the AFC Leader. “The Representative of the List can take no further action until the APNU Chairman and AFC Leader conduct their consultations and submit their nominations. He now awaits the names of the two candidates who will fill the vacant seats before informing the Chief Elections Officer.”

Mr. Granger said that at 14:0hors on Wednesday 30th March, 2022 received two letters from the Hon. Manzoor Nadir, Speaker of the National Assembly.

These letters informed him, formally, that as a result of the respective resignations of Lt. Col. (ret.) Joseph Harmon, MP, with effect from 15th March 2022 and Dr. Nicolette Henry, with effect from 31st March 2022, two vacant seats had arisen in the National Assembly.

The Representative of the List has also informed Mr. Vishnu Persaud, Chief Election Officer of the Elections Commission, of the present development.

Mr. Granger said he has followed and acted in accordance with the Constitution 0f Guyana and the Representation of the People Act which with regard to the “resignation and replacement of members to the National Assembly at all material times. “