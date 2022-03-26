Trio arrested for GY$79 million marijuana bust

Last Updated on Saturday, 26 March 2022, 18:07 by Denis Chabrol

Three men were arrested on Saturday in connection with the alleged discovery of GY$79 million worth of marijuana in a house at De Veldt, Upper Berbice River, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said.

With assistance from the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard, the anti-drug agency seized 717 kilogrammes (1,580 pounds) of compressed marijuana. “The cannabis seized is believed to have been intended for transshipment to another territory,” CANU said.

Those arrested and escorted to CANU headquarters are Massiah Durant, 52 years old, Shawn Lindie Snr, 44 years old, and Shawn Lindie Jnr, 29 years old.

According to the Home Affairs Ministry’s unit, at the time of the search the building was was occupied by several individuals including minors. “While searching the said building the officers discovered several parcels of suspected cannabis,’ CANU said.

CANU hailed the support of the Joint Services, in particular the Coast Guard, for Saturday’s operation.