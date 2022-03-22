Private Sector picks Ramesh Dookhoo for Natural Resource Fund’s board

Last Updated on Tuesday, 22 March 2022, 20:59 by Denis Chabrol

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) has decided to nominate well-known business executive, Ramesh Dookhoo to sit on the Board of the Natural Resources Fund (NRF) to manage Guyana’s oil revenues, PSC Chairman Paul Cheong confirmed on Tuesday.

He said that umbrella business organisation would shortly submit Mr. Dookhoo’s name to the authorities.

Mr. Cheong said Mr. Dookhoo, a long-serving PSC Executive Member, was well-suited to be an NRF Board member. “You know Mr. Dookhoo, he has the experience in business and investment and many other areas. He has wide-ranging experience (and) he is mature,” said the PSC Chairman when contacted.

Mr. Dookhoo was not immediately available for comment.

The government has already used its majority on the parliamentary appointments committee to select former People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) executive member and parliamentarian, Dunstan Barrow to represent the parliament.

The President of Guyana, in his own deliberate judgement, will appoint the three remaining members of the five-member NRF Board.