Guyanese extradited to the US to face trial for sexual offences

Last Updated on Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 16:54 by Denis Chabrol

The United States says two Guyanese have been extradited to that North American country face the court on sexual offence and related charges.

“The extradition of the two fugitives strengthens the rule of law in Guyana and reflects the strong professional law enforcement and judicial cooperation between the United States and the Guyana government,” the embassy here said on Wednesday.

The embassy here says on February 25, fugitives Julian Yhip and Kareem Hack were extradited from Guyana to the United States to faces charges on separate sexual offenses.

The embassy says the two fugitives were located, tracked, and arrested through a joint endeavour.

The participating agencies were the the U.S. Embassy, Ministry of Home Affairs, Director of Public Prosecutions, Guyana Police Force, U.S. Department of Justice, United States Marshal Service, and the Diplomatic Security Service.

The embassy says Yhip, a Guyanese national, will face charges in Pennsylvania for rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and sexual assault committed in 2017.

Hack, a United States citizen, is facing charges in Florida for sexual battery, procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and attempt to commit sexual battery committed in 2006. Hack is a Guyanese by birth and hails from Canje, Berbice.

Hack was previously featured on America’s Most Wanted in October 2008.

In August 2021, the United States Government made a formal request for the extradition of Hack and Yhip, and they were arrested and placed before the courts in early February 2022.

The two did not contest the charges and were subsequently extradited.

This is the fourth extradition of U.S. fugitives from Guyana to the United States in the last 25-years.