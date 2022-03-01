Two for High Court trial for murder of Henry cousins

Last Updated on Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 17:38 by Denis Chabrol

Two men will have to face a High Court judge and jury for the murder of the Henry cousins, a Magistrate ruled on Tuesday.

Police said Blairmont Magistrate, Peter Hugh today ruled that there was sufficient evidence for 34-year old Vinod Gopaul, called ‘Magga’, of Yakusari, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice and 33-year old Anil Sancharra, called ‘Dan Pole’ and ‘Rasta’, of D’Edward Village, West Coast Berbice to be committed to stand trial for the indictable offence.

Gopaul and Sancharra were jointly charged and remanded to prison on Friday, January 15, 2021 for the murders of teen cousins, Isaiah and Joel Henry in the Cotton Tree ‘backdam’, West Coast Berbice.

The bodies of the cousins, Isaiah and Joel Henry, were found mutilated one day after they went to pick coconuts in the #3 Village Backdam.

A post-mortem found that the two teenage cousins had died of haemorrhage and shock, due to multiple incised wounds.

The Guyana Police Force said the main witness is 21-year-old Akash Singh called ‘Monkey’, who is the younger brother of Anil Sancharra, one of the murder accused.

The Guyana Police Force, in a press release, provided detailed account of the prosecution’s evidence in the Preliminary Inquiry although the law prohibits the publication of such information.

A number of reporters and journalists weighed on this, but the police force declined to withdraw the release.