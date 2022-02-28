Policeman to be charged with causing death of couple in Mahaica Bridge crash

Last Updated on Monday, 28 February 2022, 16:52 by Denis Chabrol

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has recommended that a policeman be charged with causing the death of a man and his girlfriend by dangerous driving.

The horrific accident occurred during a high-speed chase that ended on the Mahaica Bridge when the police pick-up slammed into the car and rammed it into a truck that was behind.

Those who perished were Christopher Bhagwandat and Sheereda Persaud.

The DPP has ordered that Constable Lawrence Carmichael be charged indictably which means that a Magistrate will conduct a preliminary inquiry to determine if there is sufficient evidence for him to face trial by a High Court Judge and Jury.

The decision to institute the charge against Constable Carmichael, according to the DPP Chambers, was based on statements contained in the police file. The DPP has also recommended that further investigations be conducted before the charge is instituted.