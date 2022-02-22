Bishops’ High School teacher not guilty of sex charges

Last Updated on Tuesday, 22 February 2022, 15:49 by Denis Chabrol

Bishops’ High School teacher, Coen Jackson was Tuesday found not guilty of one count of sexual activity with a child under 18 years old by abusing a position of trust, his legal team said.

Attorney-at-Law Nigel Hughes said the jury was unable to arrive at a verdict on the remaining three counts on the same charge.

In the remaining three counts the verdict was nine not guilty, Mr. Hughes said.

Mr. Jackson was represented by Savannah Barnwell, Jerome Khan and Nigel Hughes.

Back in 2018, the Magistrates Court had found that there had been sufficient evidence for Mr. Jackson to be trialled by a judge and jury.

He had been accused of committing the offence between December 2010 and May 2011 at D’urban Street, Lodge on a female who is now 26 years old.

Since the allegation, he had been placed on administrative leave and had been receiving half of his salary.