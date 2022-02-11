It’s official: The COVID curfew lifted

Last Updated on Friday, 11 February 2022, 16:39 by Denis Chabrol

As expected, the COVID-19 curfew was Friday lifted by the National Task Force, less than one day after President Irfaan Ali indicated that that would have been done.

“The national curfew has been lifted with immediate effect,” the Task Force said.

The Task Force, which has for several months been struggling to enforce the measures adequately across Guyana, said that swimming pools would be allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity and “swimmers must be fully vaccinated.”

According to the Director of the COVID-19 Task Force, Col. Nazrul Hussain, Guyanese are being advised to take all necessary steps to avoid contracting the virus that has so far claimed more than 1,000 lives since March. 2020. “Notwithstanding these relaxations of the measures, the National COVID-19 Task Force urges all Guyanese to demonstrate responsible behaviour and extend best wishes for the upcoming Mashramani celebrations,” Col. Hussain said.

President Ali, on Thursday, in an address to the launch of the Guyana Explore publication said the country could not continue being under a curfew for much longer.