APNU+AFC assures no repeat of descent into disorder; says Duncan not properly suspended

Last Updated on Thursday, 10 February 2022, 14:22 by Denis Chabrol

A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) frontbencher, Khemraj Ramjattan on Thursday sought to assure the National Assembly that the conditions would not again deteriorate into disorder and disrespect and expected the same effort by the government side.

“We on this side of the House would like to share our concerns with what we regard as a deterioration of the debate that occurred yesterday (Wednesday) and reached a certain height that created problems for the House and we will strive as best as possible to ensure that there be a maturity in the debate and we are urging that we get that also from the government side,” he said.

Local Government Minister, Nigel Dharamlall has since publicly apologised, but not in the National Assembly, for telling an opposition parliamentarian that she needed dildo. He excused his remark as stemming from repeated provocation by several opposition parliamentarians including Mr. Sherod Duncan.

Mr. Ramjattan, who is also the Deputy Representative of the List of APNU+AFC candidates, also reasoned that Mr. Duncan was not properly suspended from four sittings of the House because of misbehaviour in the Chamber on Wednesday. “I’m making the observation that it happened in the Committee rather than the larger National Assembly when the suspension ought to be,” said Mr. Ramjattan, a practicing lawyer.

On a motion moved by Governance Minister Gail Teixeira , at the request of House Speaker Manzoor Nadir, Mr. Duncan has been submitted for four sittings for refusing to heed the Speaker’s call to cease shouting aloud in protest over Mr. Dharamlall’s remarks. Mr. Duncan described Mr. Dharamlall’s utterance as “nasty” and that his attitude was being condoned by the Speaker.

The “dildo” comment was made through a live microphone but no one, including the Speaker, objected until Mr. Duncan’s outburst several minutes later.