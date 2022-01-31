Ferry captain was under alcohol influence

Last Updated on Monday, 31 January 2022, 17:18 by Denis Chabrol

Police on Monday said the captain of the MV Malali Ferry was piloting the vessel under the influence of alcohol.

The Guyana Police Force says that the Transport and Harbours Department asked for help to conduct a breathalyser test on the boat captain, Jermaine Blackman.

At the time of the test, the MV Malali was en route to Leguan.

Police Commander for Region Three- West Demerara/ Essequibo Islands- Senior Superintendent, Errol Watts said he complied with the request and two tests were conducted.

The readings were 146 and 141 respectively, way above the legal limit.