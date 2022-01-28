Man behind social media character, ‘Mudwata’ arrested- police

Last Updated on Friday, 28 January 2022, 19:57 by Writer

Police say they have detained several persons in connection with the social media character, ‘Mudwata’.

Guyana Police Force Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum says that Keron Bruce, suspected to be Mudwata, was arrested.

Mr. Blanhum says several pieces of electronic equipment were seized. The Police Force did not respond to questions about whether a search warrant was obtained.

He adds that investigators were also able to acquire some voice messages and when an analysis/comparison was done, there was a match with the Mudwata commentary.

Police say that they received several complaints of cyber-bullying implicating persons who are making publications on social media under the name ‘Mudwata’.

As a result of this series of complaints, the Guyana Police Force says it was obliged under the provisions of the Cyber Crime Act 2018 to investigate the allegations.

Police say after the investigation is concluded, legal advice will be sought.