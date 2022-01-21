Brazilian President cancels visit to Guyana after mother’s death

Last Updated on Friday, 21 January 2022, 7:09 by Denis Chabrol

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has cancelled his visit to Guyana, officials here confirmed.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Elisabeth Harper confirmed that he will not be coming to Guyana today because his mother has died.

President Irfaan Ali’s office says that he extends heartfelt sympathy to his Colleague on his sad loss.

Brazilian media report that his mother, Olinda Bonturi Bolsonaro, died early Friday in the city of São Paulo after being hospitalised last Monday.

She was 94.

“With regret [I announce] the passing of my dear mother. May God welcome you in his infinite goodness. At this moment I am preparing to return to Brazil”, wrote Bolsonaro on Twitter from Suriname.

President Bolsonaro was in Suriname Thursday, where he met with President Chandrikapersad Santokhi. He was to travel to Guyana on Friday.