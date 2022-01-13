APNU+AFC parliamentarian Sherod Duncan arrested

Last Updated on Thursday, 13 January 2022, 12:38 by Denis Chabrol

Opposition parliamentarian, Sherod Duncan was arrested on Thursday to assist in an ongoing investigation in relation to a Cybercrime offence alleged committed on an official of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

Investigators said the politician was arrested after GECOM IT Manager Aneal Giddings alleged that on January 11 at about 8 PM, Duncan made offensive remarks about him on a social media programme, “In The Ring”.

According to the Guyana Police Force, Mr. Giddings said that the opposition lawmaker “made derogatory statements in which he was called by name and referred to as…amongst other disrespectful names which caused him significant emotional stress and humiliation.”

Police said they have since downloaded the video from the Facebook page under the name ‘Sherod Avery Duncan’.

A statement was taken from Mr. Giddings and an investigation has commenced.