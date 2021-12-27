New Amsterdam fireman in custody for rape allegation

Last Updated on Monday, 27 December 2021, 12:00 by Denis Chabrol

A fireman based at the New Amsterdam fire station was Monday still in police custody as an investigation continued into his alleged rape of an 18-year old woman who has since recanted her story, saying that she gave permission for sexual intercourse.

Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) Divisional Commander, Jairam Ramlakhan said investigators, the woman and the fireman, whos is 24 years old, visited the scene on Sunday at 5:30 PM and the woman said the fireman did not rape her.

“It was further alleged that the suspect took her to his workplace where they consumed a few more beers in the company of others after which she claimed that he forced her and had sex with her against her will and consent and stabbed her on her right side leg with a screwdriver.

She was escorted to the hospital where a medical examination was done by a doctor on duty.

On 26th December, 2021 about 17:30 hours detectives visited the alleged scene in the company of the victim’s mother and the victim then revealed that the suspect did not stab her with a screwdriver, neither did he rape her but instead she had sex with him willingly,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

Police said the file would sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

The encounter occurred on Christmas Eve, according to police, when the fireman met the woman and they had some drinks. Investigators said when the woman returned home the following day and her mother questioned her, she alleged that the fireman raped her.

But, in the presence of a female police officer and mother, she changed her account of what transpired.