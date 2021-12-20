Retired Rear Admiral Gary Best tops PNCR’s 15-member Central Executive

Last Updated on Monday, 20 December 2021, 17:12 by Denis Chabrol

Former Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Retired Rear Admiral Gary Best has topped the list of 15 elected members to the Central Executive Committee of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), the party said.

Also elected to that decision-making body is another former Retired Chief of Staff, Retired Brigadier Edward Collins

Based on certified results of last Saturday’s internal elections, that party released the full list of the elected Central Executive Committee.

Gary Best – 618 Christopher Jones – 586 Jermaine Figuiera – 536 Edward Collins – 521 Dawn Hastings-Williams – 484 Geeta Chandan-Edmond – 445 Hazel Pyle-Lewis – 406 Kirk Fraser – 362 Samuel Sandy – 351 Amanza Walton-Desir – 350 Ganesh Mahipaul – 326 Coretta McDonald – 317 Troy Garraway – 301 Riaz Roopnaraine – 289 Annette Ferguson – 272

At a quick glance, at least four supporters of Joseph Harmon who had contested for the position of leader are also elected to the Executive. They are Dawn Hastings-Williams, Ganesh Mahipaul, Coretta Mc Donald and Annette Ferguson. Ms. Geeta Chandan-Edmond was not on Mr. Harmon’s slate, but she had worked very closely with him when he had been Minister of State and Director-General of the Ministry of the Presidency. Party leader, Aubrey Norton on Monday emphasised inclusivity and unity in running the PNCR’s affairs.

The PNCR said in a statement that 10 other persons- five by the Party Leader and five by the Central Executive Committee- would be coopted and this is likely to be done when the Executive holds its first formal meeting.

According to that party, also each of the eleven Party Regions is entitled to elect one representative from their region to sit on the Central Executive Committee. The Central Executive Committee will be complete with the appointment of the General Secretary, which will be done by the Party Leader, and the Principal Political Secretaries which will be by the Central Executive Committee, the party added.

Leader: Aubrey Norton – 967

Chairman: Shurwayne Holder – 407

Vice Chairpersons: 1. Elizabeth Williams-Niles – 470;

Christopher Jones – 381 Vinceroy Jordan – 381

Treasurer: Mohamed Faaiz Mursaline – 404

The Chief Election Officer of the PNCR, Vincent Alexander had said that 1,282 persons voted in the poll.