PNCR’s elections: 967 (Norton), Harmon (245), Vanwest Charles (64)

Last Updated on Sunday, 19 December 2021, 16:09 by Denis Chabrol

The People’s National Congress Reform’s (PNCR) Chief Election Officer, Vincent Alexander on Sunday afternoon officially announced that Aubrey Norton is “poised to be installed” as the next elected leader of that party and that three other persons from Team Norton have been elected to top executive positions.

He rejected suggestions that the prolonged delay in announcing the results had anything to do with internal negotiations. “I want to disabuse the public of any such thought and to distance myself from any such kind of involvement. The results I bring tp you are the results of the election after the count and do not in any way involve any intervention with anyone for any purpose,” said Mr. Alexander before disclosing the results for the top four positions.

Mr. Alexander declined to entertain any questions until Monday when a declaration is made and the office-holders are installed. While the tabulated results for the positions of Leader, Chairman, Vice Chairmen and Treasurer were announced, the Chief Election Officer said the results for the 15 Central Executive Committee members were not yet ready.

He also said the party would have to decide how to resolve the tie between Viceroy Jordan and Christopher Jones – 381 votes each- for the position of Vice Chairman although Ms. Elizabeth Niles got the most votes (470) for one of the Vice Chairmen. The PNCR’s Executive caters for two Vice Chairmen.

Mr. Alexander said 1,282 persons cast votes at Saturday’s elections under a delegate system.

Leader:

Aubrey Norton: 967 (Leader)

Joseph Harmon 245

Richard Vanwest Charles: 64

Chairperson:

Gary Best 156

Simona Broomes 13

Roysdale Forde 256

Dawn Hastings 5

Sherwayne Holder: 407 (Chairman)

Christopher Jones 51

Aubrey Norton 55

Sharma Solomon 36

Amanza Walton-Desir 217

Mervyn Williams 4

Treasurer:

Karen Cummings 303

Ivelaw Henry 44

Vanessa Kissoon 83

Deryck Lawrence 67

Elson Lowe 116

Ubraj Naraine 144

Mohammed Fazer Mursalin 404 (Treasurer)

Clayton Newman 15

Daniel Seeram 303

Vice Chairman

Simona Broomes 82

Annette Ferguson 279

Dawn Hastings 107

Christopher Jones 381 tie for position of Vice Chairman

Viceroy Jordan 381 tie for position of Vice Chairman

Ubraj Naraine 47

Aubrey Norton 82

Danita Prim0 10

Sharma Solomon 126

Darren Wade 166

Elisabeth Niles-Williams 470 (Vice Chairman)

Mervyn Williams 48