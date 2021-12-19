PNCR elections: Harmon concedes to Norton; says now “ordinary member”

Last Updated on Sunday, 19 December 2021, 12:34 by Denis Chabrol

Mr. Joseph Harmon on Sunday publicly conceded that Aubrey Norton defeated him in Saturday’s internal elections for the post of leader for the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR).

“Over the coming weeks I am sure matters related to the new leadership will arise and I stand committed to the unity of the party as an ordinary member,” Mr. Harmon said.

Well-placed sources have confirmed that Mr. Norton and his team have taken the positions for Leader, Chairman, two Vice Chairmen and the 15-member Central Executive Committee in a decisive landslide.

Mr. Harmon, who had been coopted on the last executive, this time around hinted that he did not want to be part of that decision-making body again.

Sources said there might be need for negotiations among the candidates to ensure that the executive reflects Guyana’s diversity.

Mr. Harmon, who is currently Guyana’s Opposition Leader, said “I respect the choice of the delegates of our party.” and “I wish to congratulate Comrade Norton and want to extend good wishes and all success to the new leadership.”